Centiva Capital LP Has $717,000 Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 137,675 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lyft by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 6.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 401.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $50,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,089 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,068. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,987. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,909 shares of company stock worth $505,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.94 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.63, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lyft from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.