Centiva Capital LP Invests $663,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Century Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 435,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CCS opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

