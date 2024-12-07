Centiva Capital LP Purchases 6,225 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 119.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter valued at about $5,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 75.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.