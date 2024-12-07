Centiva Capital LP Takes $770,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $186.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.03. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.