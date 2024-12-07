CG Oncology’s (CGON) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

CGON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 107.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the third quarter worth $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CG Oncology in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

