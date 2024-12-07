Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 22,963 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $49,017,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 708,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 454,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 71,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 62,444 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

