Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,455 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,702,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 374,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
SDY opened at $140.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $120.69 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
