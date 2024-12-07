Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 729,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,240,000 after buying an additional 487,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after buying an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 416.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Diageo by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEO opened at $122.99 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.76.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.