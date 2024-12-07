Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $72.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

