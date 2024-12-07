Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading 25.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 297,601,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 122,371,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of £2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.06.

About Clontarf Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.