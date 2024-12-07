Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.59.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

