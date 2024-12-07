Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Coffee Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.59.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
