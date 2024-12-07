Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $65,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.