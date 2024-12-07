Comparing Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Royalty and First Colombia Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $7.76 million 26.46 -$26.76 million ($0.13) -9.35 First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

First Colombia Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Royalty.

This table compares Gold Royalty and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gold Royalty and First Colombia Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gold Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 167.49%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats First Colombia Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

