ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ConocoPhillips stock on November 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 11/20/2024.

COP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 5,362,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

