Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cooper Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $3.92-$4.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.920-4.020 EPS.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.