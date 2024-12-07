Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,634.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

