CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Stock Position Lessened by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.53% of CSLM Acquisition worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSLM. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSLM opened at $11.35 on Friday. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

CSLM Acquisition Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

