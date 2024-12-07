CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.