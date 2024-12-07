David Randall Winn Sells 290,541 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.12, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $9,534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,716,000 after buying an additional 2,585,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

