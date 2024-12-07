Derwent London (LON:DLN) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($31.80) to GBX 2,700 ($34.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
