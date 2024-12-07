Derwent London (LON:DLN) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($31.80) to GBX 2,700 ($34.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Derwent London

Derwent London Price Performance

About Derwent London

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 2,072 ($26.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,197.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,277.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.48, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,874 ($23.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,530 ($32.25).

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.