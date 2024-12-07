DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 18,882 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 777,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $19,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Endava by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.65 million. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

