DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $105,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,476,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $524.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.77. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. This represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,672,456.92. This trade represents a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

