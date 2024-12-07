DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of HealthEquity worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

HQY stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $105.82.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

