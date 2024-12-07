DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 790,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,129,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of Hayward as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hayward by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hayward by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hayward by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. This represents a 16.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. The trade was a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

