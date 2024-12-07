DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,341,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,146 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $31,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,367.45. This represents a 15.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRM opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

