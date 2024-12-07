DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 38,428 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,428 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 2.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Moody’s worth $228,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Moody’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 208,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,824,000 after acquiring an additional 66,768 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $15,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total transaction of $134,596.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,387,952.46. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,296. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $494.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $360.05 and a 12-month high of $503.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.