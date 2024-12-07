DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 59,461 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,461 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $175,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,995,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $250.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.50 and its 200 day moving average is $202.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $258.93.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.