Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $192.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.