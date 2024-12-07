Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after acquiring an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after purchasing an additional 555,638 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,634,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,659,000. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,067,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

