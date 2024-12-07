Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-5.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.5 billion-$40.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.5 billion. Dollar General also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DG opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

