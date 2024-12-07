Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $495.76.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $459.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.83 and a 200-day moving average of $452.69. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $392.52 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

