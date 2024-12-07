Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Buys $414,640.50 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $414,640.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,514.50. This trade represents a 16.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.