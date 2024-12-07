Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 11,829 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $5,618,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

