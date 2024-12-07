Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.70.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $368.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.97 and a 200 day moving average of $238.18. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $378.48.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at $42,855,113.60. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,704,310. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,261. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

