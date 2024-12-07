eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Position Trimmed by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of eHealth worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 132,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 4.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

