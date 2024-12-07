Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

