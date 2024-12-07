Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,932 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $42,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

