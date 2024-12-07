enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU) Director William Morris Sheriff Sells 24,000 Shares

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$124,426.08.

William Morris Sheriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total value of C$122,701.63.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$936.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.41. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 target price on enCore Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of enCore Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

