EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENS. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 214,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,263. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 141.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 198.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 8.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 832.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

