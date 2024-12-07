EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Trading 6.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

EnQuest Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.