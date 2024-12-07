EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 66,469 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,469 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $171,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,097,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

