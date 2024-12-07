EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $24,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

