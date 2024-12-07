EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

