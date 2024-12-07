EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,127 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $55,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,184,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after acquiring an additional 609,127 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 157.5% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 157,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 96,433 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFV opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

