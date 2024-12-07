EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,003,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

