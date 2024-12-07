EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167,082 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,082 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

