Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.93.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.