ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 3,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

