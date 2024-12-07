ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN’s previous dividend of $0.14.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVRL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 3,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

