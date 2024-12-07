Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.25. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 144,969 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

