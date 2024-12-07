Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 862,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $101,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

